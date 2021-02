Ukraine Boosts Electric Energy Export From Russia And Belarus By 2.6% To 14.9 Million kWh

On February 16, Ukraine increased the import of electric energy from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus by 2.6% day over day to 14.92 million kWh.

This is said in the data posted on the official website of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, 3.8 million kWh of electric energy was imported from Russia during the specified period.

In turn, the import of electricity from Belarus amounted to 11.12 million kWh on February 16.

This volume of electric energy imports from Russia and Belarus is about 3% of the total average daily electricity consumption.

On February 16, the average air temperature in Ukraine was -11 degrees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Provisional Energy Minister Yurii Vitrenko said that in order to stop the import of electric energy from Russia and Belarus, the Ukrainian unified energy grid must be synchronized with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

The Ministry of Energy intends to synchronize the unified energy grid of Ukraine with ENTSO-E in 2023.

Vitrenko also advocates a reasonable restriction of electricity imports from Russia and Belarus.

