The Cabinet of Ministers will consider returning to adaptive quarantine at the next government meeting on February 17.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, MP Vasyl Mokan (Servant of the People) on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is incorrect to talk about the final criteria and parameters of the resolution that will be adopted tomorrow, since discussions are still going on. I am sure that tomorrow everything about adaptive quarantine will be detailed. It is about the introduction of four zones," Mokan said.

According to him, it is planned to extend the quarantine and the emergency situation regime for another two months - until May, and at the same time the introduction of zonal adaptive quarantine with four zones.

According to Mokan, the “yellow zone” regime will operate by default, and if the situation worsens according to the signal indicators, there will be a transition to the “orange zone” with the corresponding decisions of the regional commissions.

The "red zone" will be introduced in the case of a heavy load on the health care system - these, according to Mokan, are actually the same restrictions that were in force during the lockdown in January.

The "green zone" provides for the lifting of restrictions and, in fact, a return to the usual way of life before quarantine.

According to the MP, in many respects the introduced adaptive quarantine will be similar to the adaptive quarantine, which operated earlier, but with some nuances.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early February, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the Cabinet of Ministers’ intention to introduce adaptive quarantine in the coming days and extend the quarantine until late April.

In December, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until February 28.

The adaptive quarantine model was introduced in May 2020, in the second half of November in Ukraine there was a "weekend quarantine", from January 8 to 24, a strict quarantine (lockdown) was introduced, after which quarantine restrictions of the "orange zone" of the epidemic danger are in force.

