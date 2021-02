Health Minister Maksym Stepanov expects to start vaccination against coronavirus this week (February 15-21).

He announced this during a briefing of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I really hope that this week we will already make the first vaccine against coronavirus disease," he said.

Stepanov said that the delay in the delivery of vaccines was caused by technical problems related to logistics.

The minister also said that the second part of the vaccines that Ukraine will receive from the COVAX global initiative will also be delivered later.

"Some bureaucratic problems have arisen that do not depend on Ukraine in any way," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, Stepanov stated that the supply of vaccines against coronavirus produced by Sinovac Biotech would begin in the near future.

The COVAX global initiative confirmed that Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of the American coronavirus vaccine of the Pfizer/BioNTech in February.

Also, in the first half of the year, starting from February, Ukraine will be able to receive from 2.2 to 3.7 million doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca (Sweden-UK).

