The Verkhovna Rada has strengthened the responsibility of drivers for committing intoxicated road traffic accidents (RTA) with a fatal outcome up to 12 years in prison with the deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle for up to 10 years.

A total of 325 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 2695, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document stipulates that violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation by a person driving a vehicle in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication or under the influence of drugs that reduce attention and reaction speed, resulting in moderate bodily injury, provides for imprisonment for a period of up to three years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period from three to five years.

The same acts committed in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication or under the influence of drugs that reduce attention and reaction speed, if they have caused the victim serious bodily harm, are punishable by imprisonment for a term from three to eight years with the deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for term from five to eight years.

For violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle, committed in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication or under the influence of drugs that reduce attention and reaction speed, if it entailed the death of the victim, a sentence of imprisonment is provided for from five to 10 years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period from five to 10 years.

For violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation by a person driving a vehicle, committed in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication or under the influence of drugs that reduce attention and reaction speed, if it resulted in the death of several persons, imprisonment for a term from seven to 12 years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period from seven to 10 years is provided.

Besides, according to the document, for driving vehicles by persons in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication or under the influence of drugs that reduce their attention and reaction speed, as well as transferring control of a vehicle to a person in such a state, as well as for refusing a person driving a vehicle, from passing an examination for the state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication, a fine is imposed on drivers in the amount of UAH 17,000 (1,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for one year and on other persons - imposition of a fine in the amount of UAH 17,000 (1,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens).

Repeated committing of any of the abovementioned violations during the year entails the imposition of a fine on drivers in the amount of UAH 34,000 (2,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years or administrative arrest for a period of 10 days with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years and on other persons - the imposition of a fine in the amount of UAH 34,000 (2,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) with or without a paid withdrawal of a car, or an administrative arrest for 10 days with or without a paid withdrawal of a vehicle.

Driving a car in a state of alcoholic or drug intoxication, committed by a person who has been subjected to an administrative penalty for the same offense twice during the year, for refusing to undergo an examination in accordance with the established procedure for examination for the state of alcoholic, drug or other intoxication shall result in a fine on drivers in the amount of UAH 51,000 (3,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) with deprivation of the right to drive a car for 10 years or administrative arrest for a period of 15 days with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for 10 years and on other persons - a fine of UAH 51,000 (3,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens) with or without a paid withdrawal of a vehicle or an administrative arrest for 15 days with or without a paid withdrawal of a vehicle.

The use by a person driving a vehicle after a road traffic accident with his participation of alcohol, drugs, as well as medications, or after the vehicle was stopped at the request of a police officer, before a medical examination in order to establish the state of alcohol, drug or other intoxication entails the imposition of a fine on drivers in the amount of UAH 34,000 (2,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) or an administrative arrest for 15 days, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years, and on other persons - the imposition of a fine in the amount of UAH 34,000 (2,000 of non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) with or without a paid withdrawal of a vehicle or an administrative arrest for 15 days with or without a paid withdrawal of a vehicle.

Earlier, the version of the bill, adopted in the first reading, provided for the provision of powers to the police to stop cars to check drivers for alcohol or drug intoxication, but these provisions were not supported by the MPs during the consideration for the second reading and were withdrawn.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocated the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a law that would increase the responsibility of drivers for committing a fatal accident while intoxicated.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources