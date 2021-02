Coal Reserves At TPPs And CHPPs Down 14.2% To 433,600 Tons On February 8-15, 2.4 Times Less Than Needed

In the period of February 8-15, coal reserves at the warehouses of Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) and combined heat power plants (CHPPs) decreased by 14.17% or 71,600 tons to 433,600 tons.

This is evidenced by the statistics of the Ministry of Energy on coal reserves in the warehouses of TPPs and CHPPs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, these coal reserves are 2.4 times less than approved by the guaranteed reserves in accordance with the procedure for forming the fuel balance of the United Energy System (UES) of Ukraine (as of February 15, there should be 1,043,000 tons of coal in the warehouses of TPPs and CHPPs).

Coal reserves at the warehouses of TPPs in the indicated period decreased by 18.5% or 71,100 tons to 313,300 tons (almost three times less than required).

Anthracite coal reserves at the warehouses of TPPs decreased by 16% or 23,100 tons to 121,200 tons (31.7% less than required); and the gas coal reserves decreased by 20% or 47,900 tons to 192,200 tons (3.9 times less than required).

Anthracite coal reserves at the warehouses of CHPPs decreased by 0.5% or 600 tons to 120,300 tons (0.1% more than required).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities states that low coal reserves in the warehouses of thermal power plants (TPPs) can lead to emergency power outages for consumers.

