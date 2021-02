The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has informed the leader of the Shariy Party, video blogger Anatolii Shariy, about suspicion of high treason.

The press service of the SSU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine announced suspicion of committing a crime to a citizen of Ukraine Anatolii Shariy. According to investigators, he carried out illegal activities to the detriment of Ukraine's national security in the information sphere. There is reason to believe that Anatolii Shariy acted on the orders of foreign structures. The suspicion was announced under procedural guidance of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office within the framework of criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other signs)," it was said.

It is noted that the part of the last article deals with inciting national, racial or religious hostility and hatred, humiliation of national honor and dignity, and the like.

It is indicated that the evidence of the investigation was confirmed by a number of expert studies, which established that in the interviews and speeches of Shariy there are facts of his subversive activities against Ukraine.

"Starting in 2012, through social networks, electronic media and Russian television channels, he assisted the state and non-governmental structures of the Russian Federation in conducting special information operations. In particular, the propagandist was engaged in discrediting the state policy of Ukraine, deliberately and purposefully disseminated manipulative, distorted information about government initiatives and events in the east of the country. The goal was to aggravate and destabilize the socio-political and socio-economic situation, incitement of interethnic and inter-confessional conflicts," the statement says.

It is noted that such illegal actions by Shariy were actively used by the Russian media, in particular, the TV channels of the main propaganda state company, the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (Russia 24, Russia 1), the Zvezda TV channel of the Russian Defense Ministry, and others.

The investigation also took into account the repeated statements and appeals of citizens and organizations about the possible anti-Ukrainian activities of the blogger on the basis of the materials he distributed on the Internet and speeches in the Russian media.

Investigative actions are now continuing, documenting all the circumstances of the crime is continuing, and other persons are being identified who contributed or may be involved in the systemic illegal activities of Shariy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2020, the SSU opened a case against Shariy on suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

