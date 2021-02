NSDC Will Not Pass Sensational Decisions At Next Meeting – Source

At its next meeting on February 19, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will not consider and accordingly take any sensational decisions.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the Presidential Office.

"There will be nothing sensational," he said.

According to him, the agenda of the NSDC meeting has not yet been formed and approved.

In addition, the NSDC will not consider matters related to sanctions against individuals or legal entities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danylov to begin preparations for the NSDC meeting on February 19.

The press service of the Council says that at the meeting it is planned to discuss a set of matters, some of which will be considered behind closed doors.

Earlier, the NSDC announced the creation by unknown persons of a fake website of the Ministry of Health and placement of false information as for compulsory vaccination in order to introduce a malicious program into computers.

