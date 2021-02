Military Presence At Eastern Flank To Be Discussed At NATO Defense Ministers Meeting February 17-18 – Stefanis

At the February 17-18 meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries' defense ministers, it is planned to discuss the strengthening of the military presence on the eastern flank of NATO.

Olha Stefanishyna, the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On February 17-18, a meeting of NATO defense ministers will take place and there will be a talk about strengthening the military presence on the eastern flank. This is the Black Sea region. This is the element of the greatest pressure on Russia and this decision will be reflected in NATO's strategy until 2030," Stefanishyna said.

She stressed that Ukraine's dialogue with NATO is giving its effective results.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2020, Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, joined the discussion by NATO foreign ministers of the Black Sea region's security problem and support for Ukraine.

