In 2020, the National Bank of Ukraine boosted its assets by 25.5% to UAH 1,331.531 billion.

That follows from the data provided by the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, the securities of non-residents in the NBU portfolio during the reporting period increased from UAH 504.9 billion to UAH 671.8 billion, Ukrainian securities (government domestic loan bonds) decreased from UAH 347.2 billion to UAH 336.3 billion, funds and deposits in foreign currency and banking metals rose from UAH 90.2 billion to UAH 121.1 billion.

In 2020, NBU's monetary gold rose from UAH 28.2 billion to UAH 42 billion.

But loans to banks and other borrowers grew over four times from UAH 13.8 billion to UAH 66.9 billion, and contributions within the IMF quota rose from UAH 65.9 billion to UAH 81.9 billion.

Banknotes and coins in circulation in 2020 increased from UAH 425.3 billion to UAH 558.7 billion.

Undistributed earnings of the NBU at the end of 2020 amounted to UAH 40.760 billion, and its equity capital increased more than 2.5 times over the year to UAH 209.3 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of 2020, the National Bank's assets rose by 13% to UAH 1.2 trillion.

The change in the volume of assets was the result of an increase in international reserves by 12.6% in dollar terms in the first half of 2020, as well as their revaluation in hryvnia equivalent due to the change in the hryvnia exchange rate against foreign currencies during this period.

This is reflected in an increase in the volume of non-resident securities (by 16%) and cash and deposits in foreign currency and banking metals (by 57%).

In terms of liabilities of the National Bank in the first half of 2020, the volumes of balances in the accounts of state and other institutions increased (3.4 times), but the sum of deposit certificates and bank funds decreased (by 31% and 35.5%, respectively).

The amount of the National Bank's consolidated profit in the first half of 2020 amounted to almost UAH 80 billion against a profit of UAH 6.4 billion received in the same period of the previous year.

