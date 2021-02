Under the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO)'s procedural guidance, in 2020, 42 persons were suspected of being suspected of crimes committed during the mass protests in 2013-2014.

That is stated in a statement of Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last year, we significantly intensified the investigation in these proceedings. Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors, 42 persons were served with charge papers, up three times over 2019. Also, there were three times more indictments; 27 of them were sent to court," Venediktova wrote.

She also said that 20 permits for a special pre-trial investigation were received over the past year, now it is being carried out against 10 former employees of the Berkut regiment.

Besides, she noted that one of the prospects for this year is completing the trial at the court of the first instance on the executions on Instytutska street on February 20, 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the court postponed the election of a preventive measure to ex-President Viktor Yanukovych in the Maidan case until December 23.

