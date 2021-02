Ukraine And UAE Agree To Intensify Cooperation In Field Of Tourism

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to intensify cooperation in the field of tourism.

The press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the official visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Abu Dhabi, a Memorandum was signed between the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the document provides for cooperation and bilateral exchange of experience in the field of tourism between Ukraine and the UAE.

In particular, the parties agreed on mutual participation in international tourism events and exchange of information and experience in the field of tourism.

The parties also agreed to attract tourist investments and develop transport links.

It is noted that for Ukraine, the signing of the memorandum is an important step for social, cultural and economic development, which will contribute to an increase in tourist flows between states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Tourism Development Agency estimates the industry's losses in Ukraine due to the coronavirus pandemic at UAH 60 billion.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources