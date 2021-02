President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, during which, among other things, he discussed investments in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the head of state.

"As part of an official visit to the UAE in the city of Dubai, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. During the conversation, the parties outlined priority areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE," the statement reads.

The interlocutors discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, scientific and technical fields.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy focused on the development of infrastructure and urged the UAE to invest in this industry in Ukraine," the statement reads.

The parties paid special attention to the issues of combating the consequences of the spread of coronavirus and the impact of quarantine measures on the economies of countries.

"Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum noted that the UAE views Ukraine as a reliable partner, relations with which are developing on the principles of trust and mutual respect. He noted the President's visit to the Expo 2020 exhibition and noted that Ukraine is a significant partner of the UAE in ensuring food security," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy, together with his spouse, visited the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, the opening of which was postponed to October 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and got acquainted with the presentation of the Ukrainian pavilion, which will start working in test mode in early August.

"The building will be decorated using Ukrainian stylistics and ornaments, and the architectural image of the pavilion embodies the idea of ​​an ear of wheat. At the entrance to the pavilion there will be a wheat field in the form of a map of Ukraine. Spikelets will be transformed from natural wheat into nanowheat made of LED fiber," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy called this idea an allegory of Ukraine's transformation: from an agricultural hub to blockchains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian delegation chaired by Zelenskyy signed memoranda and contracts in the UAE worth more than USD 3 billion.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources