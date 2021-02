Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Centrenergo, UkrOboronProm, And Ukrspecexport

The Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against the Centrenergo energy generating company, the UkrOboronProm state-run concern, and the Ukrspecexport, a state-run enterprise engaged in exportation and importation of military and specific goods and services, for the export and import of military and special-purpose products and services.

That is stated in Executive Order of the Government of the Russian Federation 153 dated February 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Russia expanded the sanctions list from 68 to 84 legal entities in Ukraine.

The sanctions were also imposed on Poltava Automotive Aggregate Plant PJSC, First Logistics Company LLC, and Insurance Group TAS PJSC.

The sanctions imply freezing non-cash funds, uncertified securities, and property in Russia's territory and a ban on the transfer of funds (withdrawal of capital) from its territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2018, Russia imposed sanctions against 322 individuals and 68 legal entities of Ukraine.

