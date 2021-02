Monetary Base Up 2.8% To UAH 612.695 Billion In January

In January 2020, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks and reserves of the banks and other money rose by 2.8% to UAH 612.695 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2020, the monetary base rose by 24.8% from UAH 477.491 billion.

In January, the monetary base has decreased by 0.5% from UAH 1,840.286 billion.

According to the latest data from the NBU, the amount of cash in circulation in January decreased by 0.5% to UAH 513.544 billion.

In 2020, the amount of cash rose by 34.2% from UAH 384.366 billion year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on 2019, the monetary base rose by 9.6% from UAH 435.798 billion year over year to UAH 477.491 billion.

In 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion year over year.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources