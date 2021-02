Ukrainian Delegation Signs Memoranda And Contracts In Uae For USD 3 Billion

A Ukrainian delegation chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed memoranda and contracts in the United Arab Emirates worth more than USD 3 billion.

That follows from a statement posted on the President of Ukraine's official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Attracting investments is the key to Ukraine's economic growth. Therefore, the signing of a memorandum of intent with the Mubadala state investment fund of Abu Dhabi's government to invest in Ukraine is a crucial step in opening the way for large-scale investments in Ukraine from Western Asia," it says.

In particular, Mubadala has signed memorandums of understanding with the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

"They are aimed at deepening cooperation in the development of promising investment projects and participation of the Emirati side in the program of privatization of state property in Ukraine," the report said.

In turn, the Ministry of Digital Transformation signed a memorandum with Intelmax Management Consulting, which provides for cooperation in creating a platform for exchanging intellectual property based on the Fantom blockchain.

"It is also planned to introduce blockchain technologies into government processes and services," the statement says.

Besides, the parties signed documents in the defense field and discussed building joint factories outside Ukraine.

Other documents touched the agricultural sector to create an agricultural hub and a trading company to ensure food security.

"The possibility of opening a Ukrainian sovereign fund for joint investments is also being considered," the statement says.

In addition, 18 Ukrainian private companies, including Interpipe, Dragon Capital, DTEK, Unit City, EastOne, UMG, Ufuture, Fortior, signed their memorandums with the Mubadala investment fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during President Zelensky's visit to the UAE, the Ukroboronprom state-owned concern signed an agreement with the Tawazun Economic Council and EDGE Group to expand military-technical cooperation worth more than USD 1 billion.

