Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi states that in December Ukraine plans to launch a spacecraft into orbit jointly with the SpaceX company (USA).

He announced this on the air of the Pershyi dilovyi TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are now intensively working with a potential (partner) company that provides launch services (for spacecraft), since it is not so easy. This is a foreign company, because in reality we only have a window to launch our spacecraft in December with the help of a foreign operator, which is in this case the SpaceX company, with which we cooperate in terms of combining the apparatus with the launch vehicle," Uruskyi said.

The minister also said that at the moment the spacecraft is almost ready; it requires final analysis, operational and technical checks of readiness to start.

"... I am sure that a country like Ukraine, having such enterprises in its composition, design bureaus, should at least annually launch a spacecraft into orbit. Unfortunately, this was not done in the near future, and last time a serious remote satellite was launched. Unfortunately, this was not done in the near future, and the last time a serious Earth remote sensing satellite was launched 10 years ago. Therefore, now it is really becoming a significant event for us," Uruskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Uruskyi said earlier that Ukraine plans to launch the Sich 2-30 (2-1) spacecraft into orbit by late 2021.

