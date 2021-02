Presidential Office Does Not Have List Of Participants And Transcript Of Zelenskyy's Meeting With Media Manage

The Presidential Office does not have a list of participants and any record of the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the heads of the leading TV channels, who, according to it, fully supported the sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels.

This is stated in the response to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The day after the imposition of the sanctions, the official website of the head of state reported that Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leadership of the leading channels on the NSDC decision.

"The top managers of the TV channels expressed their full support for this decision, because, according to them, the TV channels against which the sanctions were applied have long been pursuing an anti-state policy and are acting in the interests of propaganda from the Russian Federation. The meeting participants noted that the imposed sanctions are an instrument of global fight against disinformation and have nothing to do with the issue of freedom of speech and independence of the media," the response reads.

Ukrainian News Agency asked the Presidential Office for a list of participants in this meeting.

The Agency also asked for supporting quotes from media managers from a transcript or other recording of the conversation.

"Regarding the provision of information about the list of participants, copies of the transcript and the minutes of the meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the heads of leading Ukrainian television channels on February 3, we inform you that the requested information is not available in the relevant structural units of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the response to the request reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) cannot provide documents regarding the consideration of sanctions against Member of Parliament Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK informational TV channels.

