The European Union has confirmed its readiness to help Ukraine gain early access to vaccines and support the vaccination campaign through a regional project with the World Health Organization.

This is stated in a joint statement following the 7th meeting of the Association Council between the EU and Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Association Council emphasized the unity, solidarity and mutual commitment demonstrated in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The EU confirmed its readiness to help Ukraine gain early access to vaccines and support the vaccination campaign as part of a regional project launched today by the World Health Organization," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the Association Council is looking forward to the resumption of non-essential travel for our citizens as soon as epidemiological conditions permit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, the European Union and Ukraine held the 7th meeting of the Association Council in Brussels.

The meeting was co-chaired by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel and the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources