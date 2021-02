PrivatBank The Most Profitable, Ukreximbank The Most Unprofitable In 2020

Following the results of 2020, PrivatBank was the most profitable, and Ukreximbank was the most unprofitable.

This is evidenced by the data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In terms of total assets, PrivatBank retained the leadership - UAH 568.2 billion.

It is traditionally followed by Oschadbank - UAH 268.8 billion, Ukreximbank - UAH 246.9 billion, Ukrgasbank - UAH 151.4 billion and Raiffeisen Bank Aval - UAH 113.6 billion.

Thus, PrivatBank is among the most profitable banks with a result of UAH 25.306 billion.

It is followed by Raiffeisen Bank Aval – UAH 4.075 billion, Oschadbank – UAH 2.83 billion, FUIB – UAH 2.63 billion and OTP Bank – UAH 1.73 billion.

According to the National Bank, 65 out of 73 operating banks made a profit of UAH 47.7 billion.

While eight banks showed a loss of UAH 6.4 billion.

Among the most unprofitable were: Ukreximbank with a loss of UAH 5.59 billion, Prominvestbank – UAH 451.5 million, Pravex-bank – UAH 184.2 million, BTA Bank – UAH 98.9 million, Unex Bank – UAH 36.6 million, Bank Land Capital - UAH 29.6 million, UBRD - UAH 21.1 million and Alpari-Bank - UAH 7.5 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, banks' profits fell by 29% to UAH 41.3 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks received UAH 59.634 billion in net profit.

In 2018, solvent banks received UAH 21.7 billion in net profit.

Following the results of 2017, 19 out of 82 banks operating at that time were unprofitable.

