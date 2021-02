Experts from the Economic Strategy Center have estimated Ukraine's economic loss from Russia's armed aggression in Donetsk and Luhansk regions at UAH 375 billion

Oleksii Reznikov, the minister for reintegrating the occupied territories, said this during a public discussion of the draft National Economic Strategy 2030, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that in compliance with the Vienna international institute's estimations, the restoration of Donetsk and Luhansk regions would exceed USD 21 billion.

