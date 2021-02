The Ministry of Health expects to receive AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against coronavirus next week (February 15-21).

Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this on the air of the Pravo na Vladu TV program, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There will be vaccines soon ... It sounded here that we are expecting the Pfizer vaccine, perhaps the first one we will have will be the AstraZeneca vaccine, bought for the budgetary funds. We are now expecting two products next week. There are questions about the supply of the Pfizer vaccine, which we receive within the COVAX framework, which will come to Ukraine free of charge, bureaucratic processes are now underway," he said.

According to Liashko, a medical worker will receive the first coronavirus vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that Ukraine has received confirmation of the supply of a total of 22 million doses of vaccines against coronavirus.

