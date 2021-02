The European Parliament has called on Ukraine to amend its Constitution to recognize the national-territorial autonomy of the Crimean Tatar people within Ukraine and provide a stable mechanism for financial and technical support for the ATR Crimean Tatar-language television channel.

This is stated in the European Parliament’s draft resolution on the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, which was adopted on Thursday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Parliament calls on Ukraine to adopt the laws on the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, on the status of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people, and on amending its Constitution to recognize the national-territorial autonomy of the Crimean Tatar people within Ukraine, and particularly Crimea, which stems from the inalienable right of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people to self-determination," the resolution states.

The document also welcomes Ukraine’s initiative to develop the Strategy for the Development and Popularization of the Crimean Tatar Language for the period up to 2032.

"The European Parliament insists that the Ukrainian authorities address the problems of the only television channel in the Crimean Tatar language, ATR, and offer a stable mechanism for financial and technical support in order to enable the TV channel to continue its broadcasting into Russian-occupied Crimea," the resolution states.

The European Parliament also repeated its call for an international format for negotiations on the de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula with the active participation of the EU.

"[The European Parliament] calls on the VP/HR, the Commission and the Member States to provide all necessary support for the establishment of a Crimea International Platform that would allow the efforts aimed at the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine to be to coordinated, formalized and systematized," the document states.

The European Parliament also considers it important to involve the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, as the only internationally recognized representative body of the Crimean Tatars, in the activities of such a platform.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Parliament has called on the Ukrainian authorities to firmly condemn and ban the operations of extremist and hate-incentivizing groups and websites, such as Myrotvorets.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources