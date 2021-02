Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko notes that the reform of the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) is an important issue of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He announced this on the air of 24 Channel TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It's not too late. This issue (of reforming the HCPJ) is important. Now the text of the final version of the bill is being coordinated with the IMF ... The issue is being discussed, there are no critical issues," the minister said.

At the same time, Marchenko also said that it is important for the IMF that there is a market for electricity and gas in Ukraine, and refused to clarify the discussion of these issues with the IMF.

According to the minister, the issue of the state budget deficit and the size of the state debt for 2022 is already being discussed with the IMF.

At the same time, he refused to name the timing of the next tranche of the IMF.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Serhii Marchenko hopes for a positive result of negotiations with the mission of the International Monetary Fund.

In 2021, the National Bank expects funds from the IMF under the current stand-by program, as well as official funding from the European Union, the World Bank and other international partners.

The IMF mission carried out the first revision of the agreement in stand-by format from December 21 to 23.

Then the IMF mission resumed the revision of the agreement on January 11.

Prior to that, the last time an IMF mission visited Ukraine was in November 2019.

