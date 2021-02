Marchenko Hopes For Positive Result Of Negotiations With IMF Mission

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko hopes for a positive outcome of negotiations with the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He announced this on the air of the 24 Channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue to work actively with the IMF mission. The negotiations are continuing. We expect positive results," the Finance Minister said.

He called the information about the completion of the work of the IMF mission with a negative result as twisting and exaggeration.

According to him, at the time of the first revision of the program of cooperation with the IMF (September 2020), Ukraine has completed all structural beacons.

At the moment, the adoption of a law on banks and banking activities is being discussed with the IMF.

“I see no reason to say that we have any risks,” Marchenko stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the National Bank expects funds from the IMF under the current stand-by program, as well as official funding from the European Union, the World Bank and other international partners.

The IMF mission carried out the first revision of the agreement in stand-by format from December 21 to 23.

Then the IMF mission resumed the revision of the agreement on January 11.

Prior to that, the last time an IMF mission visited Ukraine was in November 2019.

