The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) cannot provide documents regarding the consideration of sanctions against Member of Parliament Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK information TV channels.

This is evidenced by the response of the National Security and Defense Council to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The Agency asked for copies of the minutes and transcripts of the meeting, the decision itself and the document certifying the results of the written voting of the Council members.

"The meeting at which the said decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine was adopted was held in the mode of written voting by the members of the Council. The decision was made in accordance with the requirements of Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine on the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the response reads.

This article provides for the adoption of decisions by the NSDC by at least two-thirds of the votes.

"18 out of 19 members of the Council took part in the voting. 17 voted in favor, one abstained, and one member of the NSDC, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Taran, did not vote because he was on a business trip in India," the response says.

The NSDC apparatus did not officially reveal the name of the abstainer, however, the chairperson of the parliament Dmytro Razumkov, earlier at a briefing, confirmed that it was him.

"The administrator of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated February 2, 2021 "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" and the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 2, 2021 No. 43, which put this decision into effect, is the Office of the President of Ukraine," the apparatus replied.

No copies of the documents are attached to the response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court refused to open proceedings on the cancellation of the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which enacted the NSDC decision on the application of sanctions against MP Kozak and 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels.

