The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has declared unlawful and cancelled the Kyiv City Council's decision dated 2016 on renaming Suvorova Street as Mykhaila Omelianovycha-Pavlenko and Moskovskyi Avenue as Stepana Bandery Avenue.

That follows from the District Administrative Court of Kyiv's decision dated January 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, the court partially satisfied an appeal from the Public Control and Order non-governmental union.

The court also collected UAH 689 of a court fee from the Kyiv City Council in favor of the non-governmental union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Kyiv Court of Appeal cancelled the District Administrative Court of Kyiv's decision, which had declared unlawful the renaming of Mosckovskyi Avenue as Stepana Bandery Avenue and Henerala Vatutina Avenue as Romana Shukhevycha Avenue in Kyiv.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources