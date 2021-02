The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch an electronic queue for vaccination against the coronavirus infection in the Diia application.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this during a forum on overcoming the coronavirus epidemic, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service (NHSU), is developing an effective digital tool for organizing vaccination against the coronavirus infection.

He explained that on the basis of the eHealth medical electronic system, a base of citizens who will send an application for vaccination will be formed.

He noted that based on the entries in the Diia application, according to the vaccine delivery plan, the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service will be able to quickly distribute vaccines according to the queue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health expects the start of vaccination against the coronavirus from February 15.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to speed up the creation of a register of people vaccinated against the coronavirus, but there is no document on such an order in the Office of the President.

