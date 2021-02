Stefanchuk's Press Service Declines To Comment On Reports Of His Possible Appointment To Replace Razumkov As R

The press service of Deputy Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk has refused to comment on reports of his possible appointment as the speaker of the parliament instead of Dmitry Razumkov.

Stefanchuk’s press secretary Maria Karabakh announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We do not comment on information from anonymous sources," she said.

Earlier, media reports claimed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like to see Stefanchuk in the post of speaker of the parliament because of Razumkov's excessive independence.

The media reports suggested that the current speaker of the parliament has political ambitions.

However, according to Stefanchuk’s press service, it learned about this from the media on Wednesday.

According to the parliament’s regulations, the parliament can remove the speaker of the parliament from office at his own request at any time and he can also be removed from office because of unsatisfactory performance, including in case of suspension from the parliament’s plenary sessions three or more times in a single regular session of the parliament or due to other circumstances that make it impossible for him to perform his duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Razumkov released on February 1 a video dedicated to the opening of the fifth session of the parliament; state budget funds were not used to finance its creation.

