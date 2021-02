NACB Starts To Investigate Procurement By Ukraine Of Chinese Sinovac Biotech Vaccine

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) has opened criminal proceedings regarding the circumstances of the procurement of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine (China).

Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Maksym Hryschuk announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Indeed, such an investigation has been launched regarding the procurement of the vaccine," he said.

According to him, criminal proceedings were opened in February.

Hryschuk did not provide information regarding the involvement of any officials in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that the agreement on the supply of vaccines against the coronavirus through the mediation of the Lekhim group of pharmaceutical companies was signed at the insistence of Sinovac Biotech.

Sinovac Biotech asks to postpone the supply of vaccines against the coronavirus to Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources