Kyivans Will Pay For Heat Consumption In January 2021 By 10% More Than In December 2020 Due To Decrease In Tem

In January 2021, Kyivans will pay for heat consumption by 10% more than in December 2020 due to a decrease in temperature.

Kostiantyn Lopatin, director of the Enerhozbut structural unit of the Kyivteploenergo utility, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the lower air temperature on average in the city, the volume of heat energy consumption increased by 10%. Accordingly, we understand that, on average, the difference in charges for December 2020 and January 2021 differs by about the same 10% in the direction of increase particularly due to lowering the average monthly temperature and increasing the consumption of thermal energy by residential buildings," he said.

Lopatin noted that in January 2020, the total amount for district heating services was reduced due to the reduction in the price of natural gas by 18%.

"If we compare the amount of charges and the amount in the payment with the previous heating season, then indeed in this heating season it differs in a big way due to the absence of the so-called "gas discount," he added.

In January 2021, gas becomes more expensive and no such discount is provided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv will not increase tariffs for heating and hot water until the end of the heating season.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources