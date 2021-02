Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Chernyshov states that the regions are ready to conduct vaccination against coronavirus.

He announced this at the forum on countering coronavirus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The regions are ready for vaccination. Working groups have been created in the regions, which should be responsible for preparing for vaccination against coronavirus," he said.

An inventory of refrigeration equipment for storage of vaccines was also carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov expects the start of vaccination against coronavirus on February 15.

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko states that the exact date for the start of vaccination against coronavirus depends on the vaccine delivery schedule, which is still unknown.

The Ministry of Health expects the first applications for the registration of coronavirus vaccines for emergency use in Ukraine by February 15.

