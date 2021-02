The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has closed a case against former President Petro Poroshenko about the alleged embezzlement of USD 100 billion.

Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Holovan said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As it came to our knowledge that on January 25, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine closed the criminal proceedings, which were once registered at the request of Member of Parliament Renat Kuzmin and a group of MPs," he said.

It is about the case of the alleged embezzlement of USD 100 billion of the state budget of Ukraine and international financial assistance by representatives of the former U.S. President Barack Obama in collusion with Poroshenko.

"This whole story, in our opinion, is a vivid evidence, an example of how these statements, these criminal proceedings are fabricated by the agents of influence of the aggressor state the Russian Federation with the help of the inhabitants of the government offices of the present Ukraine," Holovan said.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court obliged the NACB to open a case against Poroshenko at the request of Kuzmin and other MPs about the alleged commission of a criminal offense by the ex-President and his entourage of criminal offenses under Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property) and Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of funds) of the Criminal Code.

Besides, Holovan said that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) closed the case on an alleged false report of the crime by Kuzmin, which was registered at the request of Poroshenko's lawyers.

The closure decision is currently appealed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a conversation between Petro Poroshenko and U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, during which Poroshenko asked to support him in the future presidential election, as well as to impose sanctions against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

