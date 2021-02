Ukraine is preparing a strategy for the development of higher education for 10 years.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the educational forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine is preparing a strategy for the development of higher education for the next 10 years, a state program for the restoration and development of a network of student hostels, as well as a plan to popularize education in Ukraine among foreigners," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that on Tuesday he will promulgate a decree on the creation of a council for the development of general secondary education under the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to introduce specialized secondary education from September 1, 2027.

