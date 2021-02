Court Allows SBI To Withdraw Tupytskyi’s And 14 Judges’ Personal Records

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to have access to personal records of Constitutional Court Head, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, Constitutional Court Deputy Head, and the other judges of the court.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) intends to address President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to request the prolongation of the suspension of Tupytskyi, who continues to sign documents remotely.

