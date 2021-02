Biden Has Not Planned Meeting With Zelenskyy Yet - U.S. Embassy

The newly elected President of the United States Joe Biden has not yet planned a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine Kristina Kvien announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“President Biden has just taken office and is strongly focused on overcoming the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, travel plans have not been developed, and this applies not only to Ukraine,” she replied when asked if Biden and Zelenskyy could meet in the near future in the United States, Ukraine or on the sidelines of a summit abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy condemns the actions of supporters of the U.S. President Donald Trump and welcomes Congress's approval of Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources