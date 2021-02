Exact Date Of Start Of Vaccination Against Coronavirus Depends On Vaccine Delivery Schedule - Deputy Health Mi

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko states that the exact date of the start of vaccination against coronavirus depends on the vaccine delivery schedule.

He announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What does the exact date depend on? On the supply of vaccines. Ukraine has received confirmation that it has entered the first wave of supplies within the framework of the COVAX global initiative," Liashko said.

The first vaccines under the initiative are due to arrive in Ukraine in February.

Liashko noted that the confirmation of the exact date of deliveries from UNICEF is now expected.

Also, by February 14, Ukraine must submit to COVAX information on the need for the supply of additional 8 million doses of vaccines.

According to the deputy minister, supplies of drugs purchased from the state budget are also expected by late February.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health expects the first applications for registration of vaccines against coronavirus for emergency use in Ukraine by February 15.

