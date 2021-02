Members Of Cabinet Fall Under 2nd Stage Of Vaccination Against Coronavirus - Deputy Health Minister Liashko

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko states that members of the Cabinet of Ministers fall under the second stage of vaccination against coronavirus.

He announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the second stage, we have indicated persons who perform critical functions for the state, therefore, the Prime Minister and ministers can safely be vaccinated without changing the roadmap," the deputy minister said.

Liashko also noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also falls under the second stage of vaccination against coronavirus as the supreme commander in chief.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy intends to be vaccinated against coronavirus at the second stage of the first part of vaccination, together with the military as supreme commander in chief.

