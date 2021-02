President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to arrive by summer.

He said this in an interview with TV channels during the forum on overcoming the coronavirus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By the summer we will, I am sure, have 10 million doses of vaccines. Maybe more. The task has been set that wherever there are vaccines, we take them," Zelenskyy said.

The first million doses of coronavirus vaccines are expected to arrive during February, he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health expects the first applications for registration of vaccines against coronavirus for emergency use in Ukraine by February 15.

Ukraine has received confirmation for the supply of 12 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from AstraZeneca (UK-Sweden) and Novavax (USA) from February.

The COVAX global initiative intends to deliver to Ukraine 117,000 doses of vaccine produced by the alliance of Pfizer and BioNTech and 2.215 million doses of vaccine produced by AstraZeneca by July.

Also, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov states that in the near future, the supply of vaccines against coronavirus produced by Sinovac Biotech will begin.

