President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine intends to vaccinate 50% of the population in 2021 - early 2022.

He said this during the Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Answers all-Ukrainian forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now we are highlighting the following priorities in the fight against coronavirus: the first is vaccination. Its roadmap. This map is designed to ensure adequate and equal access to vaccine for all residents of Ukraine. Its main task is to reach at least half of the population of Ukraine during 2021 and the early 2022," the President said.

According to him, vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech, Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Novavax will be supplied to Ukraine.

At the same time, the first stage of vaccination will begin in February, and the vaccine itself will be the first to receive by medical workers and military, including the National Guard.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus as an example to others.

