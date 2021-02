COVAX To Deliver 117,000 Doses Of Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine And 2.2 Million Doses Of AstraZeneca Vac

The COVAX global initiative intends to supply to Ukraine 117,000 doses of vaccine against coronavirus produced by the alliance of Pfizer and BioNTech and 2.215 million doses of vaccine produced by AstraZeneca (UK-Sweden) by July.

This is stated in the report of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be shipped in the first quarter.

AstraZeneca vaccines will be delivered by the end of the first half of the year.

At the same time, deliveries of the latter are tentatively planned to begin in late February.

AstraZeneca will be supplied in multiple quantities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko states that the documents for registration of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be submitted in the near future.

Earlier it was reported that in the first half of the year, starting in February, Ukraine will be able to receive from 2.2 to 3.7 million doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca (Sweden-UK).

