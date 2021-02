Ukraine and India intend to develop cooperation in the military sphere.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An important step has been taken to deepen military and military-technical cooperation with India. The meeting with our Indian counterpart was constructive and substantive. Our presence here is not only a confirmation of friendly relations between states, but also a clear intention regarding the prospects for further cooperation," the Minister of Defense Andrii Taran said this during a meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in India.

The parties expressed their interest and readiness to intensify relations in the military sphere.

The interlocutors discussed, in particular, the issues of training and education of servicemen under the exchange program in the higher military educational institutions and units of the two states.

Taran also invited the Indian side to take part in the multinational military exercises taking place in Ukraine, in particular in the Sea Breeze 2021 multinational exercises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense for the first time in Ukraine has developed a body armor according to the standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

