Documents For Registration Of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Will Be Submitted Shortly – Deputy Health Minister Liash

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, states that documents for registration of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid-19 will be submitted shortly.

The deputy minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

They will start using the vaccine after the registration.

Besides, Liashko reminded it is planned to start the vaccination in February and that the procedure will go free of charge and voluntary.

Medical workers will be the first to undergo the vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the COVAX global initiative has confirmed receipt of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by Ukraine.

On February 4, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 4,923 over February 3 to 1,237,169, and the number of deaths increased by 158 over February 3 to 23,387; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 3.1%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 12.9%.

According to the report, as at the morning of February 5, there were 1,237,169 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 23,387 lethal cases; besides, 1,063,591 people had recovered.

On February 4, a total of 4,923 new cases of the disease were recorded, 158 people died, and 8,185 people recovered.

Therefore, as at February 4, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (8,185 vs 4,923).

As at the morning of February 5, the overall number of those, who are staying ill with the Covid-19 (less the recovered and died) made 150,191, down 2.2% over February 4.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (129,827), Odesa region (82,090), and Kharkiv region (78,855).

