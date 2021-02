The Ukrenergo national energy company claims that the accident at the Zaporizhia thermal power plant (TPP) created a 750 MW capacity deficit in the unified energy system (UES) of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the complete unloading of the Zaporizhia TPP, a power deficit of 750 MW appeared in the UES of Ukraine, which Ukrenergo dispatchers compensated by increasing the production of electricity at hydroelectric power plants (HPPs and PSPPs), which produced 26.8 million kWh on February 3, which is by 8 million kWh more volumes of trading charts," the statement reads.

At the same time, emergency assistance from adjacent power systems was not activated on February 3.

Also, Ukrenergo stressed that the power unit No. 1 of the Zaporizhia TPP was put into operation on Thursday, February 4, at 09:55 a.m.

Besides, on Thursday it is planned to put into operation the power unit No. 3.

Also, to clarify the circumstances of the incident at the Zaporizhia TPP, a commission will be created with the participation of representatives of all the necessary authorities, including Ukrenergo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 3, at 07:25 p.m., the Zaporizhia TPP was disconnected from the network due to an accident at the Luch substation.

On February 4, DTEK energy holding resumed operation of power units No. 1 and No. 4 of the Zaporizhia TPP after an emergency shutdown.

As of January 28, coal reserves in the warehouses of thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants amount to 578,700 tons, which is almost two times less than required.

