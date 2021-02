The High Anti-Corruption Court has granted a petition to forcibly bring the District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s head Pavlo Vovk to the court session at which the retraining measure to be taken against him will be determined.

The court’s spokesperson Olesia Chemeris announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court Andrii Bitsiuk has approved a petition to forcibly bring the District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s head Pavlo Vovk to the court session at which the restraining measure against him will be determined. The latest video obviously helped to figure things out. Therefore, we will now see when Vovk will be brought in," she said.

She was referring to a video in which detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau read the text of a petition to suspend Vovk from office to him on the street while he was leaving work.

The decision was made on Wednesday, February 3, due to Vovk’s failure to appear in court several times.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau earlier announced that Vovk was refusing to accept the petition on his suspension from office.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have withdrawn a petition to seize the property of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s head Pavlo Vovk, the investigation against whom has been extended, from the High Anti-Corruption Court.

