Gambling Regulation Commission To Issue First License For Organization And Conduct Of Casino Gambling On Inter

The Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries has decided to issue the first license for the organization and conduct of casino gambling on the Internet.

The commission has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Now the organizer must comply with the obligations determined by the Law, namely, pay for the license.

After confirmation of payment, a license will be issued for a period of five years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early January, the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries left all submitted applications for licenses without consideration.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources