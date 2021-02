The Common Aviation Area (Open Skies) agreement between Ukraine and the European Union will not be signed at the meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council on February 11, as expected.

The Office of the President of Ukraine’s deputy head Ihor Zhovkva announced this at a meeting of the commission for coordinating the implementation of the association agreement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The leadership of the European Union, namely European Council President Michel, promised at the [Ukraine-EU] summit that a Common Aviation Area agreement would be concluded in early 2021. It should have been concluded during the Association Council meeting on February 11. As far as I understand from information from our mission and the European Union, unfortunately, it will not be signed on February 11," he said.

According to Zhovkva, the signing of the agreement was postponed "for bureaucratic reasons" this time.

“For example, during a conversation between the president and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, it was clearly stated that there were no objections and comments from Spain this time. We have solved the problem that was constantly hanging over us. Therefore, to be honest, it not very good that this agreement has once again been postponed. We spoke to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about this but, unfortunately, we did not hear clear reasons why this happened. It was said that she would check again and see how quickly this bureaucratic procedure could be completed," he said.

According to Zhovkva, it is now necessary to look for opportunities to sign the agreement in March.

The head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Mati Maasikas, confirmed that Ukraine has met all the requirements for signing the document.

"As for the Common Aviation Area agreement, Ukraine has fulfilled everything on its part and the signing will take place in the near future," he said.

However, he did not state an approximate date for signing the agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union postponed the signing of the Ukraine-EU Common Aviation Area agreement in 2014 because Spain and the United Kingdom were unable to agree on the wording of the agreement’s article on its territorial application to Gibraltar.

It was assumed that this issue would be resolved after the UK's exit from the EU.

