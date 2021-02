The Opposition Platform - For Life party has announced intention to initiate impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vadym Rabinovych, a co-chair of the Oppositional Platform, said this from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are initiating the procedure of impeaching President Zelenskyy," he said.

At the same time, the rostrum was surrounded by representatives of his political force.

According to Rabinovych, the party will shortly hold a meeting to take decisions as for the political force’s further steps.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Opposition Platform - For Life party states that the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on imposition of sanctions against TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Z ZIK is unlawful as the TV channels are legal entities of Ukraine.

The party is addressing international organizations and their monitoring missions in Ukraine, diplomatic representations and calling on them to strongly condemn the dictator actions of the President of Ukraine.

The Presidential Office has explained the enactment of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) sanctions against 112, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the necessity to protect national security from propaganda.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction / head of the parliamentary committee on free speech, Nestor Shufrych, is convening a meeting of the committee to discuss the sanctions imposed against 112 Ukraine TV channel, NewsOne, and the ZIK TV channel.

He also expressed confidence that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree on the sanctions will be an object of a fierce debate at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and the Parliament will start its work with a serious meeting of the heads of the parliamentary factions dedicated to the issue.

Shufrych considers that in compliance with the legislation, the sanctions can be imposed only against foreign citizens and companies, as well as against companies belonging to foreign citizens; therefore, their imposition against TV channels 112, NewsOne and ZIK is unlawful.

TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Z ZIK see political lynching in the sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

In compliance with the report, the authorities, who have no reason for talking about any success of theirs, retain broadcasting of the channels convenient to them to tell lies to the people of Ukraine about “their unprecedented success.”

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) intends to inform the International Federation of Journalists, European Federation of Journalists, and the Office of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Freedom of the Media about the imposition of sanctions against TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and Z ZIK which envision abolition of their broadcasting licenses.

Tomilenko said that the imposition of the sanctions would entail international explosion and shock among the international partners.

The MEGOGO has stopped broadcasting of 112 Ukraine and ZIK TV channels, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had enacted sanctions against, however, the broadcasting of the NewsOne TV channel on MEGOGO continues.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on imposition of sanctions against member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction, Taras Kozak, and TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Z ZIK, the sanctions envision annulment of the TV channels’ licenses.

The sanctions against MP Kozak envision blockage of his assets, restriction of trading transactions, partial or full termination of resource transit, flights and transportation within Ukraine.

In compliance with the effective legislation, they also envision restriction of repatriation of the capital from Ukraine, suspension of fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, full or partial ban on transactions with securities, termination of assignment of licenses for import and export of foreign currency values.

The sanctions were also imposed against Arianda TV LLC, Novyi Format, TV Vybir, 112-TV TV and radio broadcasting company (112 Ukraine logo), Leader TV, Partner TV, Novosti [News] 24 (NewsOne logo), and New Communications (Z ZIK TV channel logo).

In December 2018, owner of Plirofories AG (the Swiss Confederation), Eduard Kats, sold 112 Ukraine TV channel to Kozak.

In June 2019, Kozak became the sole owner of the ZIK TV channel.

