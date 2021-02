The Ministry of Finance has reported on the spending of the coronavirus fund for 2020.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2020, UAH 78.4 billion out of UAH 80.9 billion was used from the COVID-19 fund. In particular, the general fund used UAH 63.7 billion from the allocated UAH 72 billion, the special fund used UAH 2.8 billion from the allocated UAH 6.4 billion," reads the statement.

The State Automobile Road Agency used UAH 25.7 billion out of UAH 26.2 billion, or 98.3%, for the development of the network and maintenance of public highways of national importance.

The Ministry of Health used UAH 17.8 billion out of UAH 20.4 billion, or 86.8%, from the general fund, while UAH 1.4 billion allocated for the special fund remained unused.

It is noted that the funds were directed to the purchase of artificial lung ventilation devices, personal protective equipment, equipment for the admission departments of supporting health care institutions in hospital districts, to increase salary allowances and surcharges for physicians who treat COVID-19 patients, to provide oxygen supply of healthcare institutions, etc.

The Ministry of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture used UAH 8.8 billion out of UAH 10.7 billion, or 82.1%.

The funds were used to pay unemployment benefits, for one-time compensation to business entities for the payment of a single contribution for compulsory state social insurance, as well as for the payment of one-time financial assistance to business entities.

The Ministry of Social Policy used UAH 4 billion out of UAH 6.8 billion, or 59.8%, from the general fund, UAH 2.8 billion from UAH 5 billion, or 55.5% from the special fund.

The funds were used to provide insurance payments for temporary disability, to make payments to family members of doctors who died due to COVID-19 disease, to provide assistance to the children of individual entrepreneurs, to provide one-time financial assistance to insured persons in connection with the loss of income in the event of a complete ban on their area of activity during quarantine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 6 billion to the COVID-19 fund by saving budget funds.

