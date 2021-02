The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open criminal proceedings against officials of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company and the Ukrtransgaz company on suspicion of embezzlement, money laundering, and tax evasion.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NACB received a statement accusing officials of Naftogaz of Ukraine and Ukrtransgaz of fraud, embezzlement, illegal takeover of company property, money laundering, tax evasion, and terrorism financing on January 15.

The NACB looked into this allegation and found no evidence supporting them.

However, the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the complaint and ordered the NACB to launch an investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former executive director of the Naftogaz of Ukraine group Yurii Vitrenko said in November 2020 that Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev has had agreements with businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi regarding the Ukrnafta oil company since 2014.

