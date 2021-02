The head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, whom President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed from the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court by his decree, is forced to work remotely because of his refusal to work, but will receive a full salary.

This is stated in the response of the Constitutional Court to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the response, remote work can be carried out by the employee at his place of residence or in another place of his choice, but outside the employer's premises.

Remote work provides for full remuneration and on time, in accordance with the law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court received a lawsuit to cancel the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the removal of Oleksandr Tupytskyi from the post of the chairman of the Constitutional Court.

Employees of the State Security Directorate have not allowed Tupytskyi to work for a week, in connection with which he filed a lawsuit against the State Security Directorate.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) informed Tupytskyi of a suspicion of committing criminal offenses against justice.

